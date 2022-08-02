Sign up
Photo 1583
2022 Reedit of Lightning on North Rim
Best on black. I've been enjoying revisiting my trip to the Grand Canyon in 2018.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
2nd August 2022
2nd Aug 22
1
1
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
5507
photos
318
followers
114
following
1576
1577
1578
1579
1580
1581
1582
1583
3444
1580
1581
3445
3446
1582
3447
1583
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
ILCE-7RM3
Taken
21st October 2018 9:27am
Tags
lightning
,
clouds
,
grand canyon
,
north rim
,
capemountainphoto
Shepherdman
Glorious! Grand Canyon is on our Bucket List!
August 2nd, 2022
