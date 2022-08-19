Sign up
Photo 1590
Pelicans Skimming the Wave
They were a very long ways away but I so love to see them skimming over the tops of the waves.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs. I think finally tonight I will have a chance to comment again. Sorry to be so far behind
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
0
0
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5531
photos
316
followers
115
following
Views
2
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
15th August 2022 7:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
ocean
,
bif
,
brown pelicans
,
capemountainphoto
,
washburne beach
