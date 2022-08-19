Previous
Next
Pelicans Skimming the Wave by jgpittenger
Photo 1590

Pelicans Skimming the Wave

They were a very long ways away but I so love to see them skimming over the tops of the waves.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs. I think finally tonight I will have a chance to comment again. Sorry to be so far behind
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
435% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise