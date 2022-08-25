Sign up
Photo 1592
Doves Sitting On the Railing
New visitors that just arrived enjoying the evening light.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
25th August 2022
25th Aug 22
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5539
photos
315
followers
115
following
Camera
ILCE-1
7
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
22nd August 2022 6:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
birds
,
doves
,
capemountainphoto
