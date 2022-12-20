Previous
Driveway Sunset by jgpittenger
Photo 1632

We had to go pick up my car from being serviced and when I drove up our driveway, I saw this and had to stop.
20th December 2022 20th Dec 22

Jane Pittenger

Allison Maltese ace
I like this nice subtle palette.
December 20th, 2022  
