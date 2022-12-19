Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1631
Juvenile Northern Shrike
Taken from way too far away but I was excited to find a new bird for me.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5676
photos
306
followers
114
following
446% complete
View this month »
1624
1625
1626
1627
1628
1629
1630
1631
Latest from all albums
1630
3559
3560
3561
3562
3563
3564
1631
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
17th December 2022 3:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
juvenile
,
capemountainphoto
,
northern shrike
,
south jetty trail
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close