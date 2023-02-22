Previous
Snow Falliing for FOR by jgpittenger
Snow Falliing for FOR

We rarely have snow in Florence but did this morning. I extended the shutter speed to add motion to the big flakes.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Jane Pittenger

Granagringa ace
You did a wonderful job capturing that snow fall.
February 22nd, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Quite the flurry!
February 22nd, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Neat winter image
February 22nd, 2023  
