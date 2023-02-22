Sign up
Photo 1680
Snow Falliing for FOR
We rarely have snow in Florence but did this morning. I extended the shutter speed to add motion to the big flakes.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Tags
snow
,
home
,
capemountainphoto
,
theme-blackwhite
Granagringa
ace
You did a wonderful job capturing that snow fall.
February 22nd, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Quite the flurry!
February 22nd, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Neat winter image
February 22nd, 2023
