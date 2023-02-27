Previous
Gong for FOR by jgpittenger
Gong for FOR

Looking around the house for circles for the last day of FOR and found this old cracked gong we had at our home growing up.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Jane Pittenger

Islandgirl ace
Great for Circles!
February 27th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice captue
February 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice fit for circles
February 27th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice, cute caption!
February 27th, 2023  
