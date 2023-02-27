Sign up
Photo 1685
Gong for FOR
Looking around the house for circles for the last day of FOR and found this old cracked gong we had at our home growing up.
Thanks for the visits, comments, suggestions, favs
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
4
1
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5799
photos
300
followers
112
following
461% complete
View this month »
1678
1679
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
1685
Latest from all albums
1682
3628
3629
1683
3630
1684
1685
3631
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
27th February 2023 9:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
gong
,
capemountainphoto
,
theme-blackwhite
Islandgirl
ace
Great for Circles!
February 27th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice captue
February 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice fit for circles
February 27th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice, cute caption!
February 27th, 2023
