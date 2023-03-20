Sign up
Photo 1694
Northern Shoveler Eating
I love the water droplets falling below his beak. From our Finley trip.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
Tags
duck
,
male
,
capemountainphoto
,
finley wildlife preserve
,
northern shoveler
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic capture
March 20th, 2023
