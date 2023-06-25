Sign up
Previous
Photo 1745
Raindrops on Roses
Yes, we had a bit of rain. Yay.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
1
2
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5972
photos
288
followers
109
following
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Tags
home
,
flowers
,
rose
,
raindrops
,
capemountainphoto
Linda Godwin
Super!
June 25th, 2023
