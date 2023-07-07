Previous
Lilies by jgpittenger
Photo 1753

Lilies

I like how the colors of thee two accent each other.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
480% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture and light.
July 7th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Beautifully captured!
July 7th, 2023  
Monica
Beautiful against the black
July 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise