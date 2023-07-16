Previous
Hummingbird Coming In to Slurp by jgpittenger
Photo 1758

Hummingbird Coming In to Slurp

Of course I can't resist shooting these little guys while they are still here enjoying our flowers.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
481% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dianne
A terrific capture.
July 16th, 2023  
megan ace
Stunning!
July 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise