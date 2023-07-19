Sign up
Previous
Photo 1759
Brown Pelicans Flying
I'm always happy when we see pelicans but they were very far away and the sky was pure boring gray. So I added a texture.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
6009
photos
290
followers
109
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
17th July 2023 8:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
barnacles
,
bif
,
brown pelicans
,
capemountainphoto
,
washburne beach
