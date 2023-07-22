Previous
Back Lit Daisy by jgpittenger
Photo 1760

Back Lit Daisy

I saw the light on the daisy when we were out taking Pearl for her before bed walk and went for my camera.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
482% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise