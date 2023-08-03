Sign up
Previous
Photo 1766
Crocosmia Variant
Best on black. This yellow crocosmia variant is far more delicate than its red and orange cousins. Jim is trying to help it spread in his flower garden.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
2
1
Tags
home
,
flowers
,
crocosmia
,
capemountainphoto
LManning (Laura)
ace
I have never seen a yellow one. It’s lovely.
August 3rd, 2023
Shepherdman
If it needs effort to spread, it is less invasive than our orange ones!
August 3rd, 2023
