Painted Lady by jgpittenger
Painted Lady

Both butterfly bushes are blooming and attracting swallowtails and painted ladies. I hadn't noticed the aqua colored spot on the painted lady's backs before.
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Jane Pittenger

Corinne C ace
Beautiful colors and details on this butterfly
August 2nd, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Stellar shot
August 2nd, 2023  
