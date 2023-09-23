Sign up
Pink and Gold Sunset
An atmospheric river is on its way here and we had a bit of a rain today but the sunset last night caught my eye with its vibrant colors.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
ILCE-7RM5
22nd September 2023 7:06pm
Corinne C
This is spectacular!
Linda Godwin
Splendid!!
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
