Photo 1788
Sol Walking
Here is my son walking next to the sculpture that many of you asked if I talked into to hear the resonation. I wish I had thought of it!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
2
2
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
6138
photos
275
followers
104
following
1786
1787
1788
1789
1790
1791
1792
1793
3845
3846
3847
3848
1793
3849
3850
3851
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
21st October 2023 1:55pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sol
,
fall color
,
sculpture park
,
gilbertsville
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
November 6th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
It does look like two shaped ear horns joined together. :)
November 6th, 2023
