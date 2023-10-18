Previous
Sol Walking by jgpittenger
Photo 1788

Sol Walking

Here is my son walking next to the sculpture that many of you asked if I talked into to hear the resonation. I wish I had thought of it!
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
November 6th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
It does look like two shaped ear horns joined together. :)
November 6th, 2023  
