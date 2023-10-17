Previous
Log Cabin by the Dunderburg by jgpittenger
Log Cabin by the Dunderburg

Still going through the shots from our trip to Upstate NY. No need to comment. This cabin showed up here long after we moved away but we still own the property on right side of the brook.
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Jane Pittenger

Diana
Beautiful capture and scene, such a peaceful setting.
November 11th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨
what a beautiful spot
November 11th, 2023  
