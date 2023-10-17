Sign up
Photo 1788
Log Cabin by the Dunderburg
Still going through the shots from our trip to Upstate NY. No need to comment. This cabin showed up here long after we moved away but we still own the property on right side of the brook.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
Tags
cabin
fall color
capemountainphoto
gilbertsville
dunderburg creek
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and scene, such a peaceful setting.
November 11th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a beautiful spot
November 11th, 2023
