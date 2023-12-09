Previous
Golden Crowned Kinglet by jgpittenger
Photo 1795

Golden Crowned Kinglet

This was shot at 12,800 ISO so very noisy but such a sweet bird that I had to post it. It was hanging out getting bugs near our windows in the dark. A new bird for us here…
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
491% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise