Previous
Photo 1795
Golden Crowned Kinglet
This was shot at 12,800 ISO so very noisy but such a sweet bird that I had to post it. It was hanging out getting bugs near our windows in the dark. A new bird for us here…
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Photo Details
Tags
home
,
bird
,
crowned
,
capemountainphoto
,
“golden
,
kinglet”
