Previous
iPhone captured the stars by jgpittenger
Photo 1813

iPhone captured the stars

I’m just posting this ‘cause I was so amazed that my phone captured the stars above these palm trees.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
496% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Allison Maltese ace
That is indeed pretty amazing! I often use mine for the wide angle shots, and my camera for the long view.
February 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise