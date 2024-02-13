Sign up
Photo 1813
iPhone captured the stars
I’m just posting this ‘cause I was so amazed that my phone captured the stars above these palm trees.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
6221
photos
266
followers
101
following
night
stars
capemountainphoto
“palm
trees”
“todos
santos”
Allison Maltese
ace
That is indeed pretty amazing! I often use mine for the wide angle shots, and my camera for the long view.
February 13th, 2024
