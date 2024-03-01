Previous
Desert Gift by jgpittenger
Photo 1818

Desert Gift

Another shot from our trip. The different plants in Baja fascinated me.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
498% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
Awesome detail & the color pops against the monochrome looking background.
March 1st, 2024  
Allison Maltese ace
What a beautiful shape and form. It pops off that background.
March 2nd, 2024  
Thom Mitchell
What a fascinating form!
March 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise