Previous
Photo 1818
Desert Gift
Another shot from our trip. The different plants in Baja fascinated me.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
3
3
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
9th February 2024 11:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
capemountainphoto
,
todos santos
KV
ace
Awesome detail & the color pops against the monochrome looking background.
March 1st, 2024
Allison Maltese
ace
What a beautiful shape and form. It pops off that background.
March 2nd, 2024
Thom Mitchell
What a fascinating form!
March 2nd, 2024
