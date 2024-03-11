Previous
Hummer Gathering Fluff by jgpittenger
Photo 1825

Hummer Gathering Fluff

More photos of the busy female annas. I liked how the fluff cascades down from her beak.
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Jane Pittenger
Linda Godwin
How wonderful to witness her work. I hope you are able to watch where she is taking her treasures and locate the nest
March 11th, 2024  
Diana
So beautifully captured! I can only echo Linda.
March 11th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨
this is brilliant!
March 11th, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
Beautiful!!
March 11th, 2024  
