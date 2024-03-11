Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1825
Hummer Gathering Fluff
More photos of the busy female annas. I liked how the fluff cascades down from her beak.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
6258
photos
261
followers
99
following
500% complete
View this month »
1818
1819
1820
1821
1822
1823
1824
1825
Latest from all albums
3934
3935
3936
1823
3937
1824
3938
1825
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
8th March 2024 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hummingbird
,
bif
,
annas
,
capemountainphoto
,
tahkenitch camptground
Linda Godwin
How wonderful to witness her work. I hope you are able to watch where she is taking her treasures and locate the nest
March 11th, 2024
Diana
ace
So beautifully captured! I can only echo Linda.
March 11th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
this is brilliant!
March 11th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful!!
March 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close