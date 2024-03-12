Previous
Baker Beach Fog with Color Grade by jgpittenger
Photo 1826

Baker Beach Fog with Color Grade

I'm still watching Blake Rudis' new color course...which is fantastic by the way... and practicing what I am learning on old photos. I like how this turned out, so I figured I would share.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
500% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise