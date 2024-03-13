Sign up
Photo 1827
Sign of Spring
we saw our first trillium of the year on our hike yesterday. It made me smile despite the continual rain.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
1
3
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
6262
photos
261
followers
99
following
1820
1821
1822
1823
1824
1825
1826
1827
3937
1824
3938
1825
3939
1826
1827
3940
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
12th March 2024 2:12pm
flower
,
creek
,
trillium
,
capemountainphoto
,
trail”
,
“cummins
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 13th, 2024
