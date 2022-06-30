Sign up
Photo 475
Juvenile Landing with Fish Cropped
I thought we got a nice sharp picture of the fish (called midshipman) in this shot. I am almost finished processing the photos that i plan to process from my Seabeck trip.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5449
photos
318
followers
115
following
Tags
birds
,
fish
,
bald eagle
,
crow
,
juvenile
,
bif
,
capemountainphoto
,
midshipman
Milanie
ace
Hope you make a book for yourself with all these wonderful pictures
June 30th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
June 30th, 2022
