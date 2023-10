Alone Time

Sunday morning, and this means time to bring the monsters in my head, give them a talking to, and lock them back in their dark holes. This is also the time I enjoy a good cortada, made by someone else, and I get to catchup with my reading. Current book is Daniel’s book called This is your Brain on Music, about the neuroscience of music. Explains how music ties into our neuroanatomy, neurochemistry, cognitive psychology, and evolution. This is how I spend my Sunday Mornings.