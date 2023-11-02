Quiet Waiting Room

It’s such a pleasure arriving for the first appointment of the day and there is no-one waiting ahead of you. Everything went very smoothly today. Well, all except the dispensing of medication. It seems such a simple procedure but it took almost an hour and a half. Even though the hospital has gone paperless and the pharmacy receives the presciption electronically, you still have to queue twice. Once to say, “hello, I’m here” And it’s at this point that they start the dispensing process. And then secondly you wait for the to hand over the actual medication. The medication is free, so this is a small price to pay