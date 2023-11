St Johns

Today, there was no rain and on the way back from from dinner, we drove via the old grade II listed church. Building started in 1853, on the ridge of Redhill, about 2 kms from our home. It was remodelled in 1889 and replace with a new nave. The south-west steeple rises to 56 metres. The tower contains eight bells which were hung in 1895. The church is in a good condition and is still in use