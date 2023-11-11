Reigate Priory Park

These are the remains of formal gardens and pleasure grounds (9 hectares) and a park of 20 hectares probably dating back to the 16th century or earlier. The park is part of the Reigate Priory estate which was founded around the 13th Century by the order of St Augustine. After the dissolution of the monasteries in 1535 the estate was granted by Henry VIII to William Howard, 1st Baron Howard of Effingham, who converted the priory buildings into a residence. Howard was uncle to Catherine Howard, Henry VIII's fifth wife. The Priory was purchased by the Council in 1945. I will post more photos of the estate soon.