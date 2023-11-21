Parish Church

Christ The King (Faith: Church of England)

The original church was built in 1881, and was called Christ Church and was merely a mission church from the Parish of Horley. In 1935 Salfords became a Conventional District and the following year Christ Church had its very own Parish Priest. In 1952 an Order in Council made Salfords A Legal District.

The reason behind this ecclesiastical oddity was that the old building was proving unsuitable to sustain the role of a Parish Church. In 1955, when the new Parish Priest (Fr Peter Lewis) arrived, the whole Parish got involved with a new church of their own.

Nearly all the work was carried out by volunteers, most of them knew nothing about building work but were prepared to help. Building started in 1958 and the new church, Christ The King, was opened in 1967. The church has a capacity of 300.