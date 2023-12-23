Previous
Christmas Log by jmdeabreu
Christmas Log

First family Christmas in many years, and this was one of the desserts we shared. Roll on Christmas!!
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

José Maria

Dorothy ace
Beautiful Yule Log! Have a Happy Christmas 🎄
December 23rd, 2023  
