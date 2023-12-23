Sign up
Previous
69 / 365
Christmas Log
First family Christmas in many years, and this was one of the desserts we shared. Roll on Christmas!!
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
1
0
José Maria
@jmdeabreu
I'm the IT guy, originally from a small European Island. Grew up down South in Africa, and due to my job, it has taken me...
Tags
christmas
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful Yule Log! Have a Happy Christmas 🎄
December 23rd, 2023
