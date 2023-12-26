Din Grogu’s arrival

Having a birthday so close to Christmas has so many disadvantages. No one is ever around to celebrate with and if they are, everyone is broke, so you can forget about getting any birthday gifts from anyone. And if you’re lucky to receive, they always come with a caveat - “we decided to combine your Christmas and birthday present” 🤔 Growing up, my first birthday party was 21st, where my fiancé turned up, and only one other friend. Birthdays for me were the most depressing time of the year for me, but the good thing is that I’ve made it to Christmas 2023. The reason I. Mentioned my birthday is that I received an early one as we’re going away again. And guess what I received? A baby. Not just any baby but the Baby Yoda! So we now have Din Grogu at home who speaks, does a little movement, gives me the Yoday Force, and when he gets tired, I can out him to sleep. With you may the force be. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year