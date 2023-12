Berry Christmas

Berry Christmas!!! And Merry Christmas to all. This Christmas 2023!

Today was Christmas Family Lunch number two, and today was special as it was the first Christmas at my son’s new home. And we were the fortunate ones, not only to have been the first for Christmas there, but also the very first people to have been hosted by them at number 5. Of course family time is always special at any time. Thanks you great hosts!