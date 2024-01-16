Bucharest

It was a long day today, as I left home at 6 this morning, with a temperature of -6, and arrived at the hotel in Bucharest after a short drive from the airport. I had a good giggle, when I arrived at passport control, the young officer saw my passport, and said “Portuguese?” with a huge smile. I do t know why, but I responded with “Cristiano Ronaldo”, as if it was a response to a secret code. Well, it worked! Both officers smiled even more, and one said, “he’s the best”, and waved me through. This must have been the friendliest passport officers I’ve ever had the pleasure of interacting with. So this photo was of an arrangement which caught my eye in the foyer. So, here I am, and the coaching starts tomorrow after a good rest