Previous
Bucharest by jmdeabreu
93 / 365

Bucharest

It was a long day today, as I left home at 6 this morning, with a temperature of -6, and arrived at the hotel in Bucharest after a short drive from the airport. I had a good giggle, when I arrived at passport control, the young officer saw my passport, and said “Portuguese?” with a huge smile. I do t know why, but I responded with “Cristiano Ronaldo”, as if it was a response to a secret code. Well, it worked! Both officers smiled even more, and one said, “he’s the best”, and waved me through. This must have been the friendliest passport officers I’ve ever had the pleasure of interacting with. So this photo was of an arrangement which caught my eye in the foyer. So, here I am, and the coaching starts tomorrow after a good rest
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

José Maria

@jmdeabreu
I'm the IT guy, originally from a small European Island. Grew up down South in Africa, and fortunate to be able to have lived in...
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise