Dinner over the City

Day One, and the highlight of the day was meeting the team members face to face. We’ve been chatting and collaborating remotely over Microsoft Teams, and we really met for the first time! We did three Agile sessions, and I opened up an Ice Breaker, followed by Agile and Scrum theory and at the end of the day, we closed with game where we showed how the scrum values are important and then, further demonstrated some of the agile principles