Closer to the Moon by jmdeabreu
97 / 365

Closer to the Moon

The last day of a beautiful event, always comes up, and I always try to avoid it. The trip to visit the Romanian Team in Bucharest was another one of those trips. I really enjoyed meeting up with the team and was humbled and honoured that they gave up their personal free time to spend it with me. Thank you to all of you. And what better way to spend those last few hours at the iconic restaurant Linea / close to the moon. For anyone going to Bucharest, go have a drink, cocktail or chocolate mousse a try and take in the breathtaking views of the Old Town. Book their amazing glass igloos, that are such fun!
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

José Maria

@jmdeabreu
I'm the IT guy, originally from a small European Island. Grew up down South in Africa, and fortunate to be able to have lived in...
26% complete

Photo Details

