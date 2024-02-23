Previous
New Bed by jmdeabreu
131 / 365

New Bed

The new bed has now been setup in Chevy’s bedroom, together with the other required aids. On Monday the transport team will be performing the risk assessment at out place, and then he should be back home, in his own room that evening 😊
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

José Maria

@jmdeabreu
I'm the IT guy, born in Madeira and grew up down South in Africa, and fortunate to be able to have lived in many parts...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise