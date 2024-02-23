Sign up
131 / 365
New Bed
The new bed has now been setup in Chevy’s bedroom, together with the other required aids. On Monday the transport team will be performing the risk assessment at out place, and then he should be back home, in his own room that evening 😊
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
23rd February 2024 8:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
