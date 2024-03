Daffodils from the Heart

It was a good day today and had a good nights’ sleep. The carer remarked at his wonderful smile. How it came across as genuine and caring.

He also received a visit from two colleagues from Primark. They left him a beautiful photo-frame of themselves. We also realised his subtly mischievous he was at work.

This evening we were all treated to High Tea with scones dressed with clotted cream, in the Cornish Style.

At early dusk I went for a walk to try capture some daffodils