Movie night

Today we had a few family members over to see Chevy. Amongst them was his brother. The two brothers have always been inseparable and have a strong bond.

Whilst Chevy had these visitors, we decided to have our movie night and watched Dune Part 2. What a movie!! We both thoroughly enjoyed.

We ended the evening, by having a Wagamana takeout sponsored by his aunt in South Africa. Thank you!!