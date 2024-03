Standing Tough Version 2

For those who saw my long exposure shot yesterday, here is the original photo taken as a live shot with my iPhone (and edited in Lightroom to enhance lighting, detail, and convert to black and white), without converting to the long exposure. It’s also not cropped in as tight. I like this one too, for the drama of the water, but like the way the LE version yesterday made the tree stand out a little better. 😀