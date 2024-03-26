Sign up
Previous
98 / 365
Rainbow in the Mist
The massive water overflow from this dam created a rainbow in the mist. If you saw my photos from the last two days you will recognize the little tree in the middle right of the photo
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
3
3
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
98
photos
44
followers
66
following
26% complete
View this month »
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
24th March 2024 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
waterfall
,
rainbow
,
dam
,
mist
,
prism
,
spillway
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic shot
March 27th, 2024
Babs
ace
The power of the water is magnificent and the rainbow is a bonus fav
March 27th, 2024
Rick Aubin
ace
Great catch!
March 27th, 2024
