Rainbow in the Mist by jnewbio
Rainbow in the Mist

The massive water overflow from this dam created a rainbow in the mist. If you saw my photos from the last two days you will recognize the little tree in the middle right of the photo
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
gloria jones ace
Fantastic shot
March 27th, 2024  
Babs ace
The power of the water is magnificent and the rainbow is a bonus fav
March 27th, 2024  
Rick Aubin ace
Great catch!
March 27th, 2024  
