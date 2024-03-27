Sign up
Previous
99 / 365
The Overflowing Dam
A different view of the overflowing dam, before the water cascaded out of the spillway as seen in the photo I posted yesterday! I like this as a long exposure, and found another rainbow in the mist!
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
24th March 2024 1:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
rainbow
,
dam
