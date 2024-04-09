Previous
Standing Ovation by jnewbio
112 / 365

Standing Ovation

I tried to catch the joy and awe on my daughter’s and husband’s faces - and my husband actually clapping as eclipse totality approached 😀
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
It was fantastic! Love your photo.
April 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise