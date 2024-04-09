Sign up
Previous
112 / 365
Standing Ovation
I tried to catch the joy and awe on my daughter’s and husband’s faces - and my husband actually clapping as eclipse totality approached 😀
9th April 2024
9th Apr 24
1
0
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
8th April 2024 3:29pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
eclipse
,
ovation
,
totality
Dorothy
ace
It was fantastic! Love your photo.
April 10th, 2024
