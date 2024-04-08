Previous
Totality! by jnewbio
Totality!

You can see the outline of my husband in the foreground looking up at totality, as well as a star to the lower right. The quick falling darkness was so wild!
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Jen

@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
Babs ace
What a great experience it must have been.
April 9th, 2024  
