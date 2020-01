Winter at the blueberry plains

I am in a hurry as I need to get to work early for Employee appreciation day. I had a wonderful day yesterday having Shrimp Scampi for the local clam shack. But also did 1099's (a tax form) for my old boss, Dan. Took this picture when I went to the Biddeford Staples to pick up the forms. You can see that the rain and warm weather removed most of the snow but more coming this weekend.