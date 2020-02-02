Standing up to Winter

One of the differences (and there are many) between iPhone shots and Nikon shots is with Nikon I get NEF and boy do I have lots of information for editing. With the iPhone I have jpegs so not so much to information. But I have usually preferred either PS or Silver Efex but for iPhone I am liking Topaz Studio. I have edited all my photo pages for this year's books and hope upload them to the printer tomorrow. Meanwhile, on the non-photography side, I sent my taxes yesterday and the IRS has accepted them. Oh and I submitted the latest tutorial - productive weekend.