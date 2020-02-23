High Key?

I don't think I have ever posted a true High Key shot. This photo has all the peaks on the far right in the histogram. ????

The other problem is the horizon. I thought it was right as shot then noticed some of the people seemed to be learning just a tad. The upper edge of the houses and trees formed a straight line but not the beach edge against them. So in Develop I hit "Auto" The people appear straighter.

I was at the beach for sunrise but you will have to wait until next week to see my color versions of the sunrise.