High Key? by joansmor
Photo 2282

High Key?

I don't think I have ever posted a true High Key shot. This photo has all the peaks on the far right in the histogram. ????
The other problem is the horizon. I thought it was right as shot then noticed some of the people seemed to be learning just a tad. The upper edge of the houses and trees formed a straight line but not the beach edge against them. So in Develop I hit "Auto" The people appear straighter.
I was at the beach for sunrise but you will have to wait until next week to see my color versions of the sunrise.
23rd February 2020 23rd Feb 20

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
12/05/19 - Here I am in my 7th year and still going strong. I love this community because they are so inclusive and so...
