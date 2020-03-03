Previous
Next
Heading onto the ice by joansmor
Photo 2291

Heading onto the ice

@tosee always gets some good ice fishing photos and it reminds me to keep my eyes open. I found this new pond on Saturday and knew I had to get back to take some photos. We are having a warm-up so I made sure I stopped by on my way to the Balance Center. How lucky to catch this guy heading out with his sled. The last thing on the sled was his auger. The ice Shacks were close to the shore but he was heading out to the middle. There was an opening in the ice right near where he packed up. I wouldn't go on that ice but if he was going I wasn't going to miss the shot. I was delighted he made it safely while I shot.
3rd March 2020 3rd Mar 20

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
12/05/19 - Here I am in my 7th year and still going strong. I love this community because they are so inclusive and so...
627% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
@tosee I got a decent ice fishing photo this year.
March 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise