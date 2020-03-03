Heading onto the ice

@tosee always gets some good ice fishing photos and it reminds me to keep my eyes open. I found this new pond on Saturday and knew I had to get back to take some photos. We are having a warm-up so I made sure I stopped by on my way to the Balance Center. How lucky to catch this guy heading out with his sled. The last thing on the sled was his auger. The ice Shacks were close to the shore but he was heading out to the middle. There was an opening in the ice right near where he packed up. I wouldn't go on that ice but if he was going I wasn't going to miss the shot. I was delighted he made it safely while I shot.