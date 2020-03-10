Previous
Next
Bench and tree by joansmor
Photo 2298

Bench and tree

Continuing with posting some color shots from February. I posted the bench alone in bw but in color I like this one with the tree.
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
12/05/19 - Here I am in my 7th year and still going strong. I love this community because they are so inclusive and so...
629% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Denise Wood ace
I do love the snow and the blue sky :) fav
March 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise