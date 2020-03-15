World Wide Moment 2020

The last two years I have been walking at Walmart's when the time came. This time my alarm to remember to get my phone ready for a shot came when I was heading out to pick up a pizza for supper. This is Paras Pizza. When I was younger this building was a men's clothing store that had a soda fountain counter. I loved to go there and pick up the Sunday paper and get an ice cream cone. Paras Pizza started in the '60s and was more uptown. There last four digits of the phone were backward to ours and we would get phone calls in the middle of the night from drunks. My father got so he just took the orders. When there was a fire in the building where they had the business they moved to this building. Lots of memories here and good pizza.



I got a phone call from work this morning just as I was about to leave. They have asked me to stay home - it is my age I am sure. My boss wasn't sure but we both suspected this. I was anticipating it might happen but was still peeved. I hate staying home so much. Jane and I are going walking at the beach so I can be out of the house a little today.